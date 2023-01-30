Cody Rhodes claims he was jealous of The Rock and multi-time WWE Champion

Prior to the success he now has in WWE, Cody Rhodes revealed that his past desire to be at the top of the company like John Cena and The Rock, led him down a depressing path.

Before leaving the company in 2016, Rhodes was being used as a mid-carder, barely touching the main event scene. His frustrations boiled over 11 years ago backstage in WWE, where he threw a bottle at a photo of The Rock's face.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, The American Nightmare recapped that fateful night and why he chose to take his anger out on an image of The Great One.

"I was drinking Yoohoo, and it had been in front of me for about a year, and I get it, it’s Cena, it’s Rock, but I was getting so close and getting knocked back down and I took the Yoohoo bottle and I threw it against the side of the bus and I told [Brandi] ‘I just can’t do this. I can’t be number 25 on the call sheet, I can’t even be 1b, man. I want to play quarterback."

He added:

"Maybe I had some things when I left that I was right about, but there was a lot I wasn’t right about… But yeah, I threw a Yoohoo bottle against The Rock’s face. Poor Rock, I’m so sorry. I just wanted to be in that spot and it took me some time to get even close to it." H/T EWrestling News

Cody's luck has since undoubtedly changed and now back in WWE, the Georgia native booked his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania this past Saturday as he won the Royal Rumble match.

Cody Rhodes on facing Roman Reigns

Following his Royal Rumble win, the grandson of a plumber will now in all likelihood be going one-on-one with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39 in April.

During a backstage WWE Digital Exclusive interview, Cody Rhodes was asked if he thinks he is better than The Head of The Table.

"There's no one better in the world than Roman Reigns. If you cover this, there's no one better. I can't say I'm better. I have to beat him to say I'm better," he said. [1:00 - 1:08] H/T Sportskeeda

At WrestleMania 39 in April, Cody Rhodes will potentially look to do what no man has been able to do since late 2019 and that is pin Roman Reigns' shoulders to the mat for the count of three.

Will Cody Rhodes come out victorious at WrestleMania 39? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

