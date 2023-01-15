Vince McMahon is currently the Executive Chairman of WWE and holds the majority of the global juggernaut company's shares.

He wrestled his last match at WWE WrestleMania 38 last year when he defeated Pat McAfee in an impromptu contest after the latter picked up a victory over Austin Theory.

Whilst McMahon could barely perform moves and sell them like he used to 20 years ago. The fact of the matter is that at the age he is in, it is admirable that he is in great shape. This was singled out by UFC color commentator and popular podcaster Joe Rogan on his podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience:

"Bro, he looks f***ing great for 77." Joe said. "77, you're supposed to be a dead man, you're not supposed to be pro-wrestling. Yeah. Bro, he's older than my mom." [2:17-2:29]

Vince's retirement last year was rendered meaningless after he made his return to the Stamford-based company last week, and is now intending to sell WWE.

Wrestling legend claims "Everything got better" in WWE after Vince McMahon left and Triple H came to power

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, wrestling legend Dutch Mantell mentioned how SmackDown was "dead" until a few months back. He added that things changed for the better after Triple H took control over the creative:

"Do you see how quickly all this has moved? Five months ago, six months ago, we were all looking at SmackDown and saying, 'man, they are dead.' They had nothing moving, and I remember saying they had no bench. They had nothing to go to. But then, of course, things happened; the Vince removal actually got WWE a lot of publicity. And then we got Triple H in there, and he's used to his type of booking, which has been proven to work," said Dutch Mantell.

Whilst Vince McMahon is back, Triple H confirmed prior to the January 13th episode of SmackDown that the latter is still in power over the creative.

