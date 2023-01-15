When Vince McMahon is expected to make WWE TV return (Reports)

Vince McMahon shocked the WWE Universe when he returned to the company a week ago. After retiring from his duties as the Chairman of the board in July 2022, this decision was a complete U-Turn.

He is now the Executive Chairman and has announced his intention to sell the company. Whilst the latest reports state that he is no longer going to take over creative, as confirmed by Chief Content Officer Triple H, Vinnie Mac may return to TV as soon as the WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Special, according to reputable and reliable journalists.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider stated that he wouldn't be surprised if the former WWE Chairman made his presence felt on the go-home edition of RAW prior to the Royal Rumble PLE on January 23.

"No one knows what Vince will do what Vince. The T-Rex has escaped the pen! However, if I was a betting man, I’d probably bet he appears in some fashion on the 30th anniversary of Raw on 1/23 in Philly." [H/T: PWInsider]

Following her father's return to WWE, Stephanie McMahon resigned from her post as Co-CEO of the global juggernaut company. The two were reportedly having issues working together.

While the reports concerning Vince McMahon's TV return haven't been confirmed yet, it's safe to assume that he would want to be on screen, considering the significance of the show.

What Triple H told WWE Superstars ahead of Friday Night SmackDown

According to a report from Fightful Select, Triple H held a talent meeting ahead of Friday Night SmackDown on January 13 in an effort to alleviate some of the concerns WWE Superstars have had regarding McMahon's return and the potential sale of the company.

The report noted that Triple H tried to dispel rumors of a sale being completed and said that it would take much longer to accomplish if it were to happen. The Game is still in charge of the creative and will play a significant role in the near future by continuing to take the brand forward on an upward trajectory.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE In the meeting ahead of #SmackDown , Triple H told the talents that Vince McMahon's involvement since returning is to look for a potential buyer. In the meeting ahead of #SmackDown, Triple H told the talents that Vince McMahon's involvement since returning is to look for a potential buyer.#WWE https://t.co/xHQsy3YLcp

This seems to be great news for not only the talent but the viewers as well, considering The Game has done a phenomenal job at vastly improving the product.

