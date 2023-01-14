New reports concerning former WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon's mindset as she stepped down from her roles in the company have come to the fore.

Stephanie McMahon formally announced her departure from World Wrestling Entertainment on January 10. In a lengthy public statement, she thanked the fans and the company for the opportunity to serve as Co-CEO alongside Nick Khan.

While the company and Stephanie McMahon have presented a united front publicly, new reports suggest this may not have been the case.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince McMahon and Stephanie McMahon had issues working together within the company. Their real-life relationship as father and daughter did not help ease the tensions. It was reported that Nick Khan played a "buffer role" in keeping the peace between the two.

In addition, a report from Fightful Select noted that Stephanie McMahon was "disheartened and frustrated" at the process in which her team had been "dismantled" as part of the company's budget cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Extra's noticed "Vince's office" sign at recent WWE events, leading to concerns

According to Fightful Select, a number of extra talents noticed that "Vince's office" was listed in the backstage directory. Which immediately led to concerns that McMahon was back to having a hands-on role during live shows.

However, the presence of the listing was simply never removed from the shared board when McMahon previously left the company. The outlet did echo the ongoing rumors that superstars and various other talents backstage are concerned that McMahon will return to a creative role in the new future.

It should be noted that at the time of Vince McMahon's official return to the company's board of directors, the former CEO stated clearly that he was pleased with the company's management team.

With a potential sale lined up, it remains to be seen what is in store for the company in the coming months.

