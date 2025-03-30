"He looks like a balding man having a midlife crisis" - WWE veteran opens up on John Cena's RAW promo 

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on John Cena's promo segment. The Cenation Leader was in Glasgow, Scotland, this past week for RAW.

John Cena kicked off the show this past Monday night. He cut another scathing promo on fans. Cena even bragged about verbally annihilating the kid who wore his merchandise last week. He continued his tirade against the WWE Universe before Cody Rhodes showed up to interrupt him.

On Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the veteran manager noted that John Cena didn't debut a new look with his heel persona. He explained that fans might have been wondering if Cena would follow in the footsteps of Hulk Hogan and The Rock by changing his attire following the turn. However, Jim Cornette felt the star looked like a bitter, balding, middle-aged man with a grudge against the WWE Universe.

"People were thinking, is he going to change the music, are they gonna change the look? Is he gonna come out gone all Hollywood with The Rock or whatever? No, now he looks like a balding man having a midlife crisis. And he's pouting. That's the look, that is boo-boo face. The look that he's giving them. When he comes out, he's the opposite of, 'Oh, I'm happy. Let's go to work, and I'm gonna slide in.' He's walking out, he's looking at those people with boo-boo face like f**k you." [3:56 - 4:30]

John Cena will be on RAW this week

After two weeks of confrontations, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and John Cena will share the ring for a segment on Monday. The show will emanate from London, England, and mark the final outing in WWE's European tour.

The two megastars are gearing up for their huge title match at WrestleMania 41. Their previous run-ins have been thrilling, with Rhodes seemingly getting the better of Cena.

It will be interesting to see what the two say to each other during their confrontation on RAW.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

