"He looks skinnier" - WWE fans believe Brock Lesnar has lost a lot of weight after new photo goes viral

The WWE Universe believes Brock Lesnar has lost a significant amount of weight after his latest photo went viral on X/Twitter. The Beast Incarnate was pictured with a fan in the new photo that's making the rounds on the social media website.

When fans talk about the most dominant and scariest superstars in WWE history, The Beast Incarnate is bound to be mentioned. Lesnar is one of the most intimidating figures to ever have stepped foot in a WWE ring. He was in insane shape during his first WWE run in 2002-04 and only got better as the years passed.

A new photo of Brock Lesnar has surfaced online, and many fans believe he has lost a lot of weight. Check out the photo and some notable reactions to it:

Fans think Lesnar has lost a lot of weight (via X)

Brock Lesnar talks about the WWE Hall of Fame

Lesnar has previously opened up about possibly getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame somewhere down the line. The veteran didn't seem interested in the idea, judging by his comments on The Pat McAfee Show:

"I don't really care or give a sh*t. I don't give a fu*k if I'm in the Hall of Fame or not. I've done what I did. I don't care. I don't care if I'm leaving a legacy behind. What I do care about is, I'm a good person and a good dad. That's important to me. This is a business about making money. Everything is about turning dollar bills. I feel fortunate that I'm still able to be on top and do that and be part of a company that Vince McMahon helped skyrocket." (H/T Fightful)

Brock Lesnar will seemingly never be seen again on WWE TV. He was officially named in the Janel Grant lawsuit not too long ago.

