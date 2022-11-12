"He could be in the losing end of this" - WWE veteran points out a major flaw in Bray Wyatt's upcoming big feud (Exclusive)

On the latest episode of SmackDown, WWE finally planted the seeds for Bray Wyatt's first-ever feud since returning.

The former Universal Champion confronted fan-favorite LA Knight (fka Max Dupri) during a backstage segment.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell reviewed the segment, as he pointed out that both superstars are strong talkers. However, Mantell isn't satisfied with the idea of Knight possibly losing his feud with Wyatt.

"LA Knight starts off the right way but he could be in the losing end of this, so I hate that for him. But at least he's gonna be featured for a while and they'll get another idea about him because LA Knight, his strongest instrument right now is his talking. Very strong talker, Bray Wyatt, strong talker," said Dutch Mantell.

Additionally, Mantell said that this should be considered a success for LA Knight, because he is feuding with a superstar of Wyatt's calibre.

The 72-year-old added that Knight has upgraded from his days as a member of the Maximum Male Models.

"Bray Wyatt, you could see the angle building in him and he hit it. But LA Knight, we gotta consider this a success for him, which if you remember, I labeled 'dead on arrival' and they were. Now LA Knight, he's got more heat now than they had after a month." [22-23:04]

What has Bray Wyatt been up to since returning to WWE?

Since returning to WWE at this year's Extreme Rules Premium Live Event, Bray Wyatt hasn't engaged in a proper feud with a fellow superstar.

Instead, WWE has portrayed Wyatt in a battle with his own demons. In recent weeks, the Uncle Howdy character has also confronted the former Universal Champion on a few occasions, including at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

Wyatt is now set to feud with LA Knight, who recently broke away from the Maximum Male Models. The 40-year-old was recently in singles action against Mansoor and Ricochet.

