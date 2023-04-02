"He would love to get my money" - Roman Reigns takes massive shot at former Universal Champion

Roman Reigns took a huge shot at former friend and rival Seth Rollins ahead of his big match at WrestleMania 39.

Reigns will be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal title against Cody Rhodes on Night 2 of WrestleMania 39. The Tribal Chief is fully focused on the bout and aims to stand tall when all is said and done.

Roman Reigns recently spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport. The Tribal Chief discussed his current WWE schedule and ended up taking a shot at Seth Rollins while talking about the same. Here's what he said:

"And they can all say what they want. Every single one of them would take my deal if they could get it. But they just can't get it. They'll get a big fat 'no' and there's nothing they can do about it. But they can say what they want. Seth... any of them, Seth would take my deal... he would take my date. He would love to get my money, but it's not for him. It's The Tribal Chief's setup. That's just the way it is." [16:34-16:56]

Seth Rollins recently said that he deserves a match against Roman Reigns at 'Mania

Seth Rollins defeated Logan Paul in an incredible outing on Night 1 of WrestleMania 39. The Visionary recently had a chat with ESPN and talked about Cody Rhodes facing Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Rollins made it clear that he should have been in Cody Rhodes' position at this year's WrestleMania:

"I should be in that position. I’m the one who has held it down while he drifted off and went and did his own thing… I’m the one who held it down when everybody got hurt or did something else." [H/T Sportsmaze]

Rollins won't be thrilled one bit over Reigns' comments about him. It would be interesting to see what he has to say about Reigns' jibe.

Do you agree with Roman Reigns' comments about Seth Rollins? Let us know your thoughts down below.

