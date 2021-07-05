"He loved the bump"- The Great Khali's reaction to released star's dangerous spot [Exclusive]

The Bollywood Boyz opened up on The Great Khali's WWE return while chatting with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta.

The Great Khali made his WWE return after three years at the 2017 Battleground event. He aided WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in defeating Randy Orton in a Punjabi Prison match at the pay-per-view. The Great Khali made sure that The Viper didn't escape the hellish structure and the interference eventually led to Mahal escaping to retain his WWE title.

The Bollywood Boyz talked about The Great Khali's big return at Battleground and were asked if WWE had plans for him at the time:

Harvinder: "That's a question we can't answer. I just know he was there, but beyond that I have no real answer for that."

Gurvinder: "Everything changes. We just remember Khali asking us who bumped off the cage there because he loved the bump."

The Great Khali wasn't the only one taken aback by Harvinder's bump

Harvinder took quite a risky bump during the Punjabi Prison match at WWE Battleground. It all started when The Singh Brothers interfered in the match and attempted to help Jinder Mahal in defeating Randy Orton. An irate Orton fought off the duo and knocked Samir (Harvinder) off the prison cage which resulted in a scary fall, all the way down to the announce table. Sunil (Gurvinder) has opened up about the spot in past interviews. He said:

“We made sure — especially with Randy [Orton], who was so giving to us and so helpful — whatever ideas we had, he went to the higher ups and made sure they came to life. Even my brother’s fall off the Punjabi Prison that was — we pitched it, but Randy was at the top of the totem pole there and tell us, ‘Hey, okay, I’m going to go talk to the higher ups and make sure it happens,’ and sure enough it happened."

As for The Great Khali, he didn't do anything of note following his return. He made another return as a participant in The Greatest Royal Rumble match that took place in Saudi Arabia in 2018. The Great Khali entered in at #45 and was eliminated by Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley. The Indian giant was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year for his contributions to the business.

