'He loved the idea' - 33-year-old WWE Superstar talks about potential angle he had discussed with Bray Wyatt

WWE Superstar Top Dolla recently talked about how he had pitched an idea to the late Bray Wyatt before the duo worked together on-screen.

The wrestling world was shocked when Bray Wyatt passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 24, at the age of 36. In the following days, multiple wrestling promotions, colleagues, and friends honored Wyatt's memory by sending their condolences.

During an episode of the Jobbing Out podcast, WWE star Top Dolla told a story about how Wyatt was receptive to the ideas that he had presented regarding an angle involving Hit Row and the Firefly Fun House. He took inspiration from the movie 'Leprechaun In the Hood,' and pitched an idea where the Hit Row would enter the Firefly Fun House.

"So my idea was that Hit Row stumble upon the Firefly Fun House. We go into the Firefly Fun House and we look around and see all this stuff and all the puppets wouldn’t be alive. There would just be cobwebs everywhere, just like when they find the flute in the movie and we [find] Ramblin’ Rabbit, right? But he’s our lucky rabbit’s foot."

He explained how the Rabbit would change their fortunes, which would be similar to how Ice-T's fortune changed when he stumbled upon Leprechaun's golden flute in the movie.

"So it was just things like that and he could’ve been like, yeah kid, whatever. He could’ve been like, yeah, talk to creative. He didn’t do that at all. He literally took the time to listen to my full idea and let me flesh it out for him and he was so cool because he wouldn’t just do that with me. He would do that with anybody." [POST WRESTLING ]

Top Dolla reveals that he was a Bray Wyatt fan before he became a WWE Superstar

WWE Superstar Top Dolla recently revealed that he was a fan of Bray Wyatt prior to his association with the company.

During the same podcast, he said that he used to attend WWE events with Wyatt's merchandise.

"I was a fan of his. I wore all his merch to WrestleMania, I wore a sheep mask to WrestleMania. That was my first-ever WrestleMania I went to. I went to the NFL, I got enough money to actually be able to do the things I’ve always wanted to do in my life and one of them was to go support Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania, and then to get here, to get to WWE, to get to SmackDown and have him come back too."

Top Dolla was last seen in action when he faced LA Knight in singles competition on SmackDown a few weeks back.

