"He is so lucky he didn't get hurt bad" - JBL comments on scary Rumble moment with former champion (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Feb 03, 2025 14:02 GMT
A shot from WWE Greatest Royal Rumble (Image Credit WWE.com)
A shot from WWE Greatest Royal Rumble (Image credit: wwe.com)

WWE Royal Rumble has given fans plenty of iconic moments during its 38 years of existence. Some instances can be deemed hilarious, while others have been outright scary.

During a recent episode of What Were They Thinking? on Backstage Pass, JBL commented on Titus O'Neil's scary fall at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia. The accidental bump turned out to be one of WWE's most replayed moments.

"Oh, I'm thinking he is so lucky he didn't get hurt bad there. There are poles underneath that ring and he happened to hit a place that didn't have one. I mean, he hits one, he breaks whatever he hits. He was going so fast. So, he was just incredibly lucky. And then after he realized he got lucky, it was pretty funny." [From 18:52 onwards]
On the same show, JBL recalled his experience entering the 2014 Men's Royal Rumble match as a color commentator. The WWE Hall of Famer said Vince McMahon loved to get announcers in the Rumble.

"I did the announcer entrance, which Vince loves. King [Jerry Lawler] did it. I did it. You know, Michael Cole's done it back. If he's done it, you know, get up, say a sentence, don't finish the sentence, get thrown out, come back, finish the sentence like nothing happened. And Vince loved doing that." [10:58 onwards]
