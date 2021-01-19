"He made me love WWE again" - The Miz credits The Rock with renewing his passion for wrestling

The Miz has opened up on how The Rock helped him fall in love with WWE again.

During an interview with SunSport the former WWE Champion expressed his gratitude to The Rock for having re-ignited his love for professional wrestling.

Much like many other WWE fans of that specific era, The Miz was captivated by The Rock's words and his in-ring presence.

“The Rock made me love WWE again. Every time he talked, I wanted to hear what he was going to say next. Every time he was in the ring, I wanted to see what was going to happen.” Said The Miz.

The Rock was catapulted into Superstardom during the Attitude Era of WWE, thanks to notable matches and rivalries with the likes of Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, The Undertaker and, of course, Stone Cold Steve Austin.

However, unlike other WWE fans who simply watched from their televisions at home, The Miz would actually go on to face The Rock in a WWE ring many years later.

At Survivor Series 2011, The Miz would team with R-Truth to take on John Cena and the Brahma Bull himself, in his first match back in seven years.

Speaking of the experience to share the ring with The Great One, The Miz was clear that wrestling The Rock was a very special moment indeed.

“It’s kind of crazy, I did get in the ring with Rock and feel the energy and the electricity... The Rock says he’s ‘the most electrifying man in sports-entertainment’ – that’s true... When you get in the ring with him and you hear the audience, there’s an electricity that literally gives you goosebumps. There’s nothing quite like it.”

The Miz would list The Rock on his Mount Rushmore of WWE, alongside fellow former opponent John Cena and The Ultimate Warrior - Miz's favourite wrestler from childhood.

The Rock interfered in The Miz vs John Cena at WrestleMania 27

Memorably, The Rock would make his presence felt during the main event of Wrestlemania 27, where he would effectively cost John Cena the WWE Championship in his match against The Miz at the Show of Shows.

This would lead to John Cena and The Rock facing each other in a highly-anticipated bout at WrestleMania 28, then again at WrestleMania 29. The pair are currently tied at one win each.