The Miz names John Cena and himself on his 'Mount Rushmore' of WWE

WWE Superstar The Miz has revealed what he considers to be his 'Mount Rushmore' of WWE.

In an interview with SunSport, the former WWE Champion was quizzed on who he would place on his 'Mount Rushmore' of professional wrestling. In case you're unaware, this refers to who The Miz believes should be conisdered amongst the top four WWE stars of all time, in reference to the monument celebrating American Presidents.

The Miz ended up revealing some very surprising names he would place on his hypothetical Mount Rushmore. As it turns out, his list consists of John Cena, The Rock, The Ultimate Warrior and... himself.

Given that The Miz has faced two of the four names on this list, it should come as no surprise he holds both The Rock and John Cena in very high regard.

Naturally, and in typical heelish fashion, The Miz was keen to name himself in the mix, too. On top of this, The Miz also said he would be more than happy to name himself four times over, further living up to his self-appointed moniker of 'Awesome.'

“I usually just do me, me, me, and me.” Said The Miz

The Miz comments on fans' perception of his Money in the Bank contract

Mr. Money in the Bank will be entering the upcoming #WWE Royal Rumble Match. @mikethemizhttps://t.co/f1VLVNbnco — SK Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) January 15, 2021

During the interview with SunSport, The Miz also delved into his recent efforts with the Money in the Bank briefcase, and how fans might not be taking him - and his contract for a guaranteed World Title shot - as seriously as they should be.

Advertisement

“I don’t think right now fans believe I can cash in and win. I haven’t won a lot of matches this year.” Said The Miz.

The Miz won the Money in the Bank contract from Otis at the Hell in a Cell pay per view back in October 2020. Otis - the original winner - won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match in May 2020.

The Miz attempted to cash-in on WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at WWE TLC in December, but was unsuccessful. However, due to a technicality, he was reinstated as Mr Money in the Bank.

Despite what some fans may believe, it is expected that The Miz will successfully cash-in his briefcase sooner rather than later.