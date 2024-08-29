"He was in no man's land for years" - Wrestling veteran discusses how Seth Rollins revitalized his WWE career

Former WCW wrestler Disco Inferno recently spoke about Seth Rollins' character work. The Visionary is one of the most prominent stars in WWE.

Rollins has had a brilliant career in WWE. After he debuted with the Shield, the star won the Money in the Bank briefcase, the Royal Rumble match, and several world titles. He became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion and held the title for 316 days.

In a clip from Keepin' It 100, Disco pointed out that Seth did great with his overall character and gimmick. The veteran felt there was a stark improvement after Rollins took up The Visionary character a few years ago. He said this change has elevated the star to a prominent main eventer for WWE.

"Seth has gotten so much better at it ever since he embraced the Joker-type character. He was in no man's land for years. Not really having an identifiable way he acts in that show... He embraced it. He's very smart." [From 2:02 - 2:21]

Seth Rollins was recently written off WWE TV

At SummerSlam this year, Seth Rollins served as the Special Guest Referee for CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre. The Visionary called the match per his whims and even got a GTS from Punk during the encounter.

The following night on RAW, Rollins confronted Punk and McIntyre. However, things came crashing down for the Visionary as Bronson Reed attacked him. Reed tried to make a name for himself at the expense of Seth.

He flattened the former world champion with a barrage of Tsunamis in the ring. Several WWE officials rushed in to separate the two men, and Seth was rushed to seek medical attention.

