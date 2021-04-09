"He wouldn't mess with me much with that aspect" - Kurt Angle opens up on his relationship with Scott Steiner

Kurt Angle sat down for an 'Ask Kurt Anything' session with co-host Conrad Thompson on AdFreeShows.com. The Olympic gold medalist was asked whether he had any funny incidents to share featuring Scott Steiner.

While Kurt Angle couldn't recollect any comical Scott Steiner stories, the WWE Hall of Famer did speak about his relationship with the former WCW Champion.

Kurt Angle revealed Scott Steiner liked to 'mess with the talent' backstage in a jestful manner. Angle clarified that Scott Steiner loved to rib other wrestlers in the locker room, and there was no malice behind Steiner's backstage personality and attitude.

"I don't have any funny Scott Steiner stories, even though he was really funny. But yeah, we had an understanding. We were both amateur wrestlers. We both had a lot of respect for each other. You know, Scott has this personality where he likes to mess with the talent; you know, he likes to rib the talent. You know, play jokes on them, and you know, nothing too mean. Just funny stuff."

I respected his amateur wrestling career: Kurt Angle on Scott Steiner

Kurt Angle noted that Scott Steiner wouldn't joke around with him but added that they both came from amateur wrestling backgrounds and shared a mutual respect for one another.

Kurt Angle called Scott Steiner an amazing person, and he had a lot of admiration for the controversial former WWE star.

"He never did that with me because he had complete respect for me. So, he wouldn't mess with me much with that aspect. I really respect Scott. I respected his amateur wrestling career. His pro wrestling career and just the person he was. He was an amazing person."

Scott Steiner, as mentioned above, is quite a controversial name as he never shies away from shooting on various WWE executives.

"Big Poppa Pump" was last seen in a WWE ring in the 2004 Royal Rumble match, which incidentally also featured Kurt Angle.

The Olympic Hero and Steiner faced each other on several occasions in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling. Steiner and Angle were also members of the Main Event Mafia, a popular faction that had a dominating presence in TNA during the late 2000s.

