"He might just punch a guy in the face" - Former WWE trainer opens up on the unpredictability of Brock Lesnar (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Brian Kendrick recently spoke about Brock Lesnar putting on some bangers inside the ring in his matches lately.

Lesnar has been his typical dominant self this year. He won his WrestleMania bout against the gargantuan Omos and started a feud with Cody Rhodes the following night on RAW. Although Cody stole a victory at Backlash, Brock brutalized the American Nightmare and broke his arm in the lead-up to Night of Champions. Finally, The Beast got a win at the Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia this past Saturday.

This week on the UnSKripted podcast, Kendrick spoke about Brock always putting on some unexpected matches. He claimed that The Beast could very well be one of the unsung greats in pro wrestling. The former WWE star spoke highly of the match between Lesnar and Rhodes at Backlash.

"I think Brock, he could be the best ever. The way his matches could wind up being boring or they could be over in seven seconds. The match he had against Danielson was a masterpiece. The match he had against Cody in Puerto Rico was a masterpiece. The way that there's no pattern to it. Even the Japanese heavyweights who I adore, there's a pattern to it. But Brock might just go fifteen seconds. He might just punch a guy in the face." [28:19 - 28:55]

You can watch the full video here:

Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes could have another match

This week, Ringside News reported that a third match between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes could be in the works. A tenured member of the creative team reported that it was only a matter of time before the two stars crossed paths once again.

It was noted that Brock and Cody worked well with each other, and WWE was in no rush and could ease into the final showdown between them.

Would you like to see Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes III? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes