"He might as well have been John Cena" - Wrestling veteran highlights major mistake WWE made with the Bianca Belair promo on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo was seemingly confused with the Bianca Belair promo that aired on the latest edition of Monday night RAW.

The EST of WWE is set to defend her title against Asuka at WrestleMania 39 next month. The two stars weren't on the red brand this week, but the company put out two video packages during the show highlighting their career accomplishments. The promos featured several stars talking about what each woman has done.

On the latest Legion of RAW, Vince Russo pointed out how Montez Ford, who is married to Bianca Belair, had very little to say about his wife in the video package. He called out the wrestling juggernaut for not knowing how to handle real-life relationships on TV.

"This part today made me [go] like 'really, bro?' They did a package on Bianca Belair and had Montez Ford cut a ten-second clip. Like he might as well have been John Cena. They don't know how to do real relationships, bro. They know wrestling relationships, but they don't know real [real-life relationships]. Because I saw that and I'm like, 'this dude is married to her and that's what you're gonna have him say?' It would've been really cool [if Montez Ford narrated it]," said Russo. [36:21 - 36:59]

Will Asuka replicate what Bianca Belair did in 2022?

Last year, The EST of WWE won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match and earned the right to challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38. She defeated The Man at the mega event to capture the title.

Asuka won this year's Women's Chamber match, and she, too, will challenge for the RAW Women's Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All. This will undoubtedly be a good match, and it'll be interesting to see if The Empress of Tomorrow will do the same thing that Bianca Belair did last year.

Who do you think will walk out with the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments below!

