"He missed" - WWE fans hilariously react to Braun Strowman throwing a superstar on SmackDown

Wrestling fans laughed out loud after Braun Strowman threw Ricochet across the ring during their tag team match against the Viking Raiders on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

The pair faced off against former tag team champions tonight on SmackDown. The Monster of All Monsters attempted to throw his partner on Ivar during the match but tossed him to the mat instead.

Despite the botch, Strowman and Ricochet defeated The Viking Raiders:

However, WWE fans left no stone unturned to embarrass the mistake of the former Universal Champion throwing his tag team partner.

Check out some funny fan reactions below:

Some shared that Braun Strowman missed throwing Ricochet onto Ivar, and the opponent was too far away.

Some fans imagined that The Monster of All Monsters might have turned heel and backstabbed Ricochet during his latest WWE run.

However, a few WWE fans stated that Strowman "hates" high-flying athletes and pointed out the botched spot.

The longer these two WWE stars work together, the more interesting it will be to see them do tag team techniques. Seeing how far these two can go as a tag team will be intriguing.

What did you think of Braun Strowman's botch? Sound off in the comments section below.

