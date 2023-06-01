"He was moving like he was 30 years old" - Former WWE star recalls watching Hulk Hogan wrestle (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 recently spoke about Hulk Hogan's performance during a tag team match back at Backlash 2005.

Hogan teamed up with Shawn Michaels to take on Muhammad Hassan and Daivari at the event. Though nobody expected The Hulkster and The Heartbreak Kid to lose, Hassan and Daivari managed to stay afloat for more than 15 minutes.

While fans hardly remember the match today, EC3 believes it includes some of Hulk Hogan's best and most memorable late-career work. Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, the former NXT star mentioned how Hogan moved like he was a 30-year-old in the match.

EC3 added that the WWE Hall of Famer didn't miss a beat and seem out of place amid other relatively younger performers in the bout.

"I was watching Hulk Hogan and Shawn Michaels tagging; I think it was Backlash 2005 against Muhammad Hassan and Daivari. I was telling people to watch Hogan in this match. Like he was moving like he was 30 years old, he was doing everything he needed to do, he was in the right places at the right time," said EC3. (6:17 - 6:42)

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan regrets using the Leg Drop as his finisher

In a recent chat with Ariel Helwani of MMA Hour, Hulk Hogan spoke about why he regretted using the iconic move, Leg Drop, as his finisher. The WWE legend mentioned that the maneuver gave him immense back pain once he hung up his boots. He added that he would have preferred using Sleeper Hold as his finisher.

“Yes. After everybody says, ‘Would you do anything different in your wrestling career,’ everybody always says no. I would have done something completely different,” Hulk Hogan admitted. “When you’ve got the largest arms in the world, why are you dropping the leg every night for years and destroying your back? Why wouldn’t you put people in the sleeper with the largest arms in the world? Why wouldn’t you use the sleeper?"

Hulk Hogan last appeared on WWE TV at RAW's 30th-anniversary episode in January this year, where he and Jimmy Hart opened the night with a promo.

