"He don't need your money" - Former WWE manager on why Brock Lesnar allegedly rejected high-profile match at WrestleMania

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the scrapped match between Brock Lesnar and Bray Wyatt for WrestleMania 39.

The Beast faced Bobby Lashley at the Elimination Chamber, but weeks before the matchup, Bray Wyatt threw down a challenge for the winner of the encounter. This had fans buzzing about a possible Brock Lesnar vs. Bray showdown, but WWE moved away from that direction as Lesnar reportedly refused to work with Wyatt.

On a new episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran suggested that Brock facing Wyatt would do nothing for the two stars. He detailed that Lesnar was at a point in his career where he could easily turn down any match that did not interest him.

"Brock don't wanna mess with it. What if Brock beats Bray Wyatt? Am I gonna be mad? No. Is it gonna help Brock? No. And you know Bray is not beating him because that's not happening, period. You know when Brock brings a problem in, it's not like, 'Well, he'll come around to it.' No, he won't come around to it. Brock's a multi-millionaire. He'll just get up and walk out the door and keep going," Mantell said.

He continued:

"So they just can't do anything they want to do with Brock. They have built a monster in Brock because he don't need your money anymore." [From 2:29 - 3:25]

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos is set for WrestleMania

The Nigerian Giant Omos will possibly be in the biggest match of his career against The Beast at the Show of Shows. With Mania less than three weeks away, Brock and Omos will come face-to-face this week on RAW.

A couple of weeks ago, when MVP was selling the match to Brock Lesnar, it did not go well for the Hurt Business founder. Lesnar planted him with an earth-shattering F5 and accepted the challenge.

With the encounter set to take place, the two behemoths will confront each other for the first time this week on the red brand.

It will also be interesting to see if MVP can tilt the odds in favor of his client.

