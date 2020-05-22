Team Hogan

Being a pro-wrestler is not an easy job, as the constant bumps take a toll on the mind and body over the years. While speaking on his podcast 83 weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about the bad physical condition his friend Hulk Hogan was in 2010 before the two men joined Impact Wrestling.

Bischoff revealed that Hulk Hogan was going through a hard time those days and had been suffering not only physically but mentally as well due to the multiple issues in his life at that time.

The former RAW GM revealed that Impact Wrestling had wanted Hulk Hogan to join them for a long time but The Hulkster was in no shape to negotiate a deal and wanted Eric to do the same.

Eric Bischoff reveals Hulk Hogan's bad physical and mental condition

At that point, Hulk was in really bad shape physically and mentally. He was going through a lot. But physically more than anything. He was in such pain that he had a hard time communicating. He couldn't get out of bed. He needed help just getting out of bed to use the restroom.

Both Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff joined Impact Wrestling, then known as TNA, for a major million-dollar deal. Eric Bischoff also stated that while Hulk Hogan's debut for Impact made a major splash initially, they were unable to sustain it.

