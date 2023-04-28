"He needs to be the guy to unseat him" - Top star must NOT win the new world title but beat Roman Reigns, says WWE legend

The introduction of the World Heavyweight Championship in WWE has given rise to speculation of Cody Rhodes possibly winning it. Matt Hardy, however, feels The American Nightmare should be kept away from the new title and must firmly focus on dethroning Roman Reigns.

The former AEW star faced The Tribal Chief in the biggest match of his career at WrestleMania 39 and, unfortunately for his fans, was booked to lose the Undisputed World Championship match.

Cody Rhodes has since begun a feud with Brock Lesnar, and most people believe he will eventually get back in contention for Roman Reigns' titles. Matt Hardy also backed his former colleague to be the one to finally beat Roman and become the face of WWE.

"I still think the title, we need to see Cody win is Roman Reigns. He ultimately has to win that at the end of the day. He needs to be the guy to unseat him. If you want to make him the face of the company, and I think there is a huge argument for making him the face of the company currently. We'll have to wait and see. Someone else benefits from winning the World Heavyweight title. And we'll see what the future holds for Cody Rhodes," said the former WWE star on his podcast. [From 12:12 to 12:38]

Matt Hardy on how WWE would have benefited from Cody Rhodes going over Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

While discussing the World Championship situation in WWE, Jon Alba mentioned that Cody Rhodes could have won at WrestleMania and split the titles up like a true babyface so that fans could see both defended regularly.

Matt Hardy agreed with the fantasy booking idea and admitted he would have loved to see Cody have his moment at WrestleMania. The WWE legend added that having a full-time wrestler as a champion would have also helped the company sell more tickets for its house shows.

Hardy also felt Cody Rhodes would have been a "made man" with a WrestleMania triumph, but that sadly never happened. The tag team veteran, however, is still interested to see Rhodes' story unfold in the future.

"I would have loved to have seen Cody win," Hardy continued. "I think that would have been a great time to have a full-time wrestler on your roster who is going to all your events, getting the ultimate juice and really push forward hard, and be the face of the company. But that's not what we got." [11:39 - 11:55]

