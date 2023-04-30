"He needs a place to express his anger, his frustration" - Shinsuke Nakamura shares his thoughts after being attacked by 37-year-old star backstage

WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura recently spoke about being blindsided by Karrion Kross on the latest episode of SmackDown.

The Herald of Doomsday has set his sights on the King of Strong Style ever since his return to the blue brand on April 14. This week on SmackDown, Nakamura was in an interview segment with Kayla Braxton when Kross attacked him. He slammed Nakamura on some moving cases backstage and left him groaning in pain.

Shinsuke Nakamura was in a conversation with Megan Morant on SmackDown Lowdown. He mentioned that Karrion Kross was angry and frustrated. Nakamura detailed that he would take care of business next week on SmackDown when the two stars meet inside the squared circle in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

"Yeah, I just got some things to finish before leaving here from SmackDown. But I know his feeling. He needs a place to express his anger, his frustration. Okay, okay, I'm ready." [From 1:43 - 2:03]

Shinsuke Nakamura was drafted to Monday Night RAW

Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg were on SmackDown this week to announce round four of the WWE Draft.

Road Dogg announced that Shinsuke Nakamura was drafted to RAW. During this round, Damage CTRL and the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn were drafted to SmackDown.

RAW also managed to enlist NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell during this iteration of the draft.

However, before moving to the red brand, Nakamura will have to deal with Kross and Scarlett. It will be interesting to see if the nefarious duo also follows the Japanese star to RAW. The rosters will be effective after WWE Backlash on Saturday, May 6.

