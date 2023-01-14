"He needs to retire", "Rey For The Win" - Twitter explodes as Rey Mysterio inserts himself into the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble match

This week's WWE SmackDown was full of entertainment as several superstars confirmed their entry into the 2023 Royal Rumble match. Rey Mysterio is now among the stars confirmed for the bout.

For those unaware, the January 13 episode of the blue brand continued to build towards the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. GUNTHER successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Braun Strowman to declare his spot, and Rey Mysterio also announced his entry into the match.

WWE's official Twitter account generated an explosive response as a tweet reiterated Rey Mysterio's entry into The Road To WrestleMania's first spot along with a question, speculating if 2023 will be the year of the masked Superstar.

While some fans supported the legendary high flyer and hoped for his win, others speculated that he won't win and might need to step back from being a professional wrestler.

Some fans also speculated that the upcoming 30-man match will continue to build towards a possible dream match between Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania Hollywood.

Will the 48-year-old Superstar win the Men's Royal Rumble match or will Dominik Mysterio cost him his spot on The Grandest Stage of Them All? Only time will tell.

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio could face off in a dream match at WWE WrestleMania Hollywood

The story between the father and son is being built for months now. At WWE Clash at the Castle 2022, Dominik Mysterio turned heel to join The Judgment Day. There have been problems between the father-and-son duo ever since.

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley crossed all lines by assaulting Rey at his own house on Thanksgiving. The stablemates tried something similar on Christmas Eve, but the legendary wrestler was prepared this time.

Rey Mysterio called the cops on his son and got him arrested. Dominik Mysterio will seemingly seek revenge on his father and could certainly create problems at Royal Rumble 2023.

Do you think the father-and-son duo will finally battle each other at WrestleMania Hollywood? Let us know in the comments section below.

