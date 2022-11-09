"He has never done anything to me; I guess I'm lucky" – Former WWE Champion blasts JBL for being a bully backstage

John Bradshaw Layfield has come under fire again online over bullying allegations as Ric Flair called out the former WWE Champion with an explosive tweet. The Nature Boy opened up about JBL's past during the latest episode of his podcast, and he certainly didn't mince his words while condemning Bradshaw's actions.

JBL recently made his on-screen return to WWE as Baron Corbin's manager, and the veteran has made some fiery comments in his heel promos on RAW.

Ric Flair wasn't a fan of WWE using JBL on TV as he felt the former APA member didn't deserve a Hall of Fame spot. The 16-time world champion recalled seeing talent have an emotional meltdown after getting hazed by JBL behind the scenes.

Here's what Flair revealed on his To Be The Man podcast:

"We all know the story of Bradshaw. It's f**king brutal, but he is rewarded with a Hall of Fame. It's their company. They can do what they want to do. But what about the three or four guys that I've seen meltdown personally, meltdown and cry! They were so humiliated." [53:55 - 54:12]

Ric Flair clarified that he never had a real-life feud with JBL, as they shared a cordial relationship outside the ring. While the 55-year-old legend has always been good to Flair, the former WCW World Champion noticed JBL harassing other wrestlers on the roster.

Flair even revealed how he would have reacted had he been one of JBL's alleged targets:

"I didn't have a falling out. I'm making an observation. He was always nice to me. Everybody can take a rib and all, but outright bullying the guy where he feels like sh** is not healthy. It doesn't do anybody good. He has never done anything to me. I guess I'm lucky, but I wouldn't have tolerated it if he would have did." [54:22 - 55:00]

"There is no place for it" – WWE legend Ric Flair on bullies in wrestling

Ric Flair has been a part of many locker rooms since beginning his career in the 1970s and is certainly aware of the dark side of the business. Backstage bullying has been a prevalent issue in wrestling for ages, and The Nature Boy was firmly against the unprofessional practice.

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy I Guess The Anti Bullying Program You So Heavily Endorsed Does Not Apply To Bradshaw!! Jason Roberts And Joey Styles!! What A Joke! And He’s In The HOF! Sad! I Guess The Anti Bullying Program You So Heavily Endorsed Does Not Apply To Bradshaw!! Jason Roberts And Joey Styles!! What A Joke! And He’s In The HOF! Sad!

The WWE veteran wanted to see a sense of brotherhood in the wrestling fraternity and even said he didn't have a problem with harmless ribs. Flair sent a passionate message, as you can view below:

"I'm never going to get off the fact that wrestling is a fraternity. It should be a brotherhood of respect for everybody, and there is no time for anybody to cause anybody personal embarrassment or hardship in our business. There is no place for it." [53:00 - 53:54]

