"He was never going to be a great worker" - Arn Anderson on a former Royal Rumble winner's career

The most recent edition of Arn Anderson's 'Ask Arn Anything' podcast involved a question about Lex Luger's career.

The fans might not have known Lex Luger for his in-ring work, but the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion was still quite a popular figure during the peak of his career.

Luger's name never fell into the bracket of great in-ring workers, and critics repeatedly targeted him for putting on lackluster matches. Arn Anderson, who worked with Lex Luger in WCW, opened up about the criticism that was directed towards Luger.

Arn Anderson said that Luger was green when he started, which was the case with every wrestler, and the promotion made a concerted effort to protect him. Arn Anderson believed that Luger reached a level as a worker that he could not surpass.

"Well, you know, Lex started out; he's green like everybody else. He was protected when he was with us, and we turned him babyface. He was protected again because he was working with us, and we were teaching him, leaning him through everything, and you know, Lex got to a point where he was never going to be a great worker because everybody can't be a great worker. If they would or they could, they would be."

He looked like a trillion dollars: Arn Anderson on what Lex Luger brought to the table

Arn Anderson opined that not every wrestler is destined to become a master in-ring technician, but Luger was still competent enough to produce decent matches with a seasoned heel. Arn Anderson stated that Luger was not dangerous and reckless inside the ring, and he had a few moves in his arsenal that did the job.

"Everybody cannot just become a great worker, but he was good enough that you could, along with his look, and his body and all that, if you were an experienced heel, you could get through a match with him. You know, Lex was not reckless or anything like that, he just, you know, he just got to a plateau in the business where he was just as good as he was going to get, and he was as good as the guy he was working with."

Arn Anderson explained that Luger had a great look, and that's what got him all the opportunities to perform at a higher level.

"If you chose to feature the things he could do. I mean, he could press slam you. He could do a lot of things. Power slam, clothesline you. You know, a few standard things. He was no Ricky Steamboat or Barry Windham, or Bobby Eaton, or Ricky Morton, but he looked like a trillion dollars, and that was what he brought to the table."

Lex Luger won several titles in WCW before moving to WWE in 1993. In Vince McMahon's company, Luger never won a world title but was involved in Championship feuds during his 2-year stint.

Luger was the co-winner of Royal Rumble 1994 with Bret Hart, and he left the WWE in 1995 in favor of a WCW return.

