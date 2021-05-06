"He never made it to the level of a Kurt Angle" - Hall of Famer gets honest about former US Champion's WWE career

Kurt Angle was back for another episode of his 'The Kurt Angle Show' podcast on AdFreeShows.com, and this week's topic was all about the Judgment Day pay-per-view from 2006.

Fit Finlay and Chris Benoit had the best match on the card, a grueling 21-minute contest that topped several post-show polls. While Angle has spoken at length about Benoit on various occasions, he hasn't talked much about Finlay.

Angle said that Finlay was a fantastic teacher and wrestler and one of the best in-ring technicians in wrestling history.

Kurt Angle felt that Fit Finlay didn't get the credit he deserved as he never made it to the main event level in WWE. Finlay is often considered a forgotten legend when talking about the top in-ring workers of the business.

The Olympic gold medalist quickly highlighted that Finlay was a main eventer and world champion outside WWE, but Vince McMahon's company never went the whole nine yards with the veteran.

Angle believed Finlay had the potential to become one of WWE's top faces, as he had the technique to put on classic matches.

"Yes, Fit was awesome. He was a great teacher. A great wrestler. He is one of the greatest technicians of all time. I think the only thing why he is not talked about is because he never made it to the level of a Kurt Angle. And don't get me wrong, he has made it up there. He has been in the main event here and there, but I don't think he had the success that he deserved to have. Fit Finlay had all the tools to make it big in the business. He could have been one of the faces of the company. I just don't think that the company chose to do that. Fit is the most talented wrestler I've ever seen in the ring. He is incredible, and his technique is awesome," Angle explained.

He comes up with so many innovative ideas: Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle also commended Fit Finlay's creativity as the Northern Irish legend often came up with innovative spots for matches.

Finlay told Angle to use a chair spot during one of his matches with Benoit, and the Olympic hero loved the input.

"He comes up with so many innovative ideas. You know, he came up with the thing for me when I was wrestling, I think it was Benoit, and he wanted me to use a chair and put Benoit in the chair and like have him hit the floor and have Benoit's larynx get all messed up. And, it was a brilliant spot. Fit comes up with all these great situations and spots. He is very innovative with that stuff. He is a very talented individual," Angle added.

Fit Finlay was an underrated TV character during his time in the WWE, but he was a big name on the British wrestling circuit during the early years.

He even won the WCW TV title and signed with WWE in 2001 as a trainer. Finlay enjoyed a decent run in WWE's mid-card scene as he won the US title during a six-year stint.

Finlay's legacy, however, goes beyond his in-ring accomplishments as he has been an influential backstage producer in WWE since 2012. He ushered in a new era of women's wrestling by changing perceptions backstage in the company and pushing for more wrestling-oriented angles.

Fit Finlay might not have been at Kurt Angle's level as a WWE performer. Still, the legendary wrestler's contributions to the business have been just as impactful as the Olympic medalist.

