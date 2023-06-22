"He never spoke badly about anyone" - Hall of Famer opens up about WWE legend Iron Sheik (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter has spoken about his relationship with WWE legend Iron Sheik and how he always remained animated in his interviews.

The Iron Sheik passed away earlier this month, on June 7th. As expected, this immediately led to an outpouring of grief on social media, with fans as well as those from the wrestling business, remembering the WWE Hall of Famer.

Though it's been more than two weeks since his passing, the wrestling world is still mourning the loss of one of its most beloved heels.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter recalled that The Iron Sheik was always animated whenever he interviewed him.

The veteran journalist also mentioned how the WWE legend ensured that he took potshots at Hulk Hogan by saying he was better than him.

"He was great with me. Anytime I wanted to do an interview with him, he was always animated. He never spoke badly about anyone. On YouTube, if you look up the video, I did where Bill Apter and Iron Sheik talk about Hanaka. I asked him what does Hanaka mean? He says, 'Hanaka means I can beat Hulk Hogan.' He never lost that thing with Hulk Hogan. No matter what you'd talk about the present, he'd say, 'Hulk Hogan, I can still beat him,'" said Bill Apter. [0:52 - 1:29]

Jake Roberts on almost getting into a scuffle with WWE legend Iron Sheik

Following The Iron Sheik's passing, Jake Roberts appeared on the Busted Open Radio, where he paid tribute to the legendary heel. Roberts also recalled a hilarious anecdote when he almost got into a fight with Sheik in 1975.

The WWE legend revealed that during a road trip, The Iron Sheik misunderstood his words of praise, assuming he was taking shots at him.

“I think I called him a ‘bad son of a b***h.’ He freaking lost it. I was driving in the car and he’s like, ‘You motherf***er. I can’t believe you call Sheiky Baby bad son of a b***h. Pull the car over, I’m going to teach you some respect. I’m going to f*** you in the a**,'" said Jake Roberts.

The Iron Sheik would continue to remain a major influence for a generation of wrestlers who hope to make it big in the world of wrestling.

What's your favorite match of The Iron Sheik's career? Let us know in the comments section below.

