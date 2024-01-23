"He was never trying to big dog us" - Popular WWE star reflects on CM Punk's presence in the locker room

WWE star Jey Uso recently spoke about how his relationship with CM Punk has evolved over the years.

The Straightedge Superstar returned to WWE at Survivor Series last year after nearly 10 years of absence. Since then, he has signed with Monday Night RAW and is among the biggest babyfaces on the red brand.

During an exclusive interview with TNT Sports, Jey mentioned that Punk never tried to show them up back in the day. He detailed that the former WWE Champion knew they grew up in the business and would put their heart and soul into it:

"To me, Punk always, since I came in that locker room ten years ago, he was always one of the guys. He was never trying to big dog us or none of that. I feel like he knew we were genuine people, real people. Like, 'Ah man, they're The Usos, they're gonna work hard. I know their family. I ain't gotta spit knowledge to them,'" said Jey.

He detailed that when The Best in the World returned, The Usos had changed, and he acknowledged that. Jey felt Punk was probably proud of how far the brothers had come.

"When he comes back, we're different characters now, and I know he sees that. Like, 'Yo Uce, y'all did good here. I can tell this is your sh*t now, y'all earned it.' He's always gonna be OG to me. That's just the respect thing that we have. I'm glad he's back." [10:35 - 11:33]

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes confronted each other on RAW

It was a unique moment on RAW this week as Cody Rhodes and CM Punk stood across each other inside the ring.

The two stars expressed mutual respect and admiration at the start of the promo. However, things soon got heated as they made it clear that it was every man for himself at Royal Rumble 2024. The two stars came face-to-face and were on the verge of laying hands on each other.

Rhodes and Punk eventually backed off and went their separate ways. It will be interesting to see if they cross paths in the men's Royal Rumble match.

