"He should be next in line" - Cody Rhodes doubles down on hilarious insult from WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes continues to poke fun at the size of a WWE RAW star's head on social media.

The American Nightmare cut a promo during this past Monday's edition of RAW in Quebec City, Canada. It started as a backstage interview with Byron Saxton, but Rhodes said he didn't like the setting. He made his way to the entrance ramp and noted that tonight was about Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The former AEW star said he would be rooting for them in the main event against The Judgment Day and also claimed that JD McDonagh looks like a human Funko Pop doll during the segment.

Later on WWE RAW, McDonagh attempted to interfere in the main event and tried to throw the MITB briefcase to Finn Balor. Owens intercepted it and bashed Balor over the head to end the match via disqualification. The Judgment Day attacked after the bell, and it turned into a six-man tag team match. Cody Rhodes made the save and teamed up with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to defeat The Judgment Day in the main event of the red brand.

Cody Rhodes took to Twitter today to take another shot at JD McDonagh and the size of the 33-year-old's head. He joked that McDonagh should be next in line to have his own Funko Pop doll.

"I am thinking he should be next in line for a said @OriginalFunko #WWERaw," joked Cody Rhodes.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes' sister claims he needs to win the "big one" in WWE to finish his story

Cody Rhodes battled Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles but came up short after Solo Sikoa interfered.

Most fans were shocked at the result, as the 38-year-old appeared destined to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. After the heartbreaking loss, Rhodes entered a rivalry with Brock Lesnar and ultimately conquered The Beast Incarnate at SummerSlam 2023.

Speaking with Bill Apter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Teil Runnels stated that her brother must win the "big one" to finish his story.

"Well, I think he has to win the big one. That's what he came to do, and Cody never gives up. When he was a young wrestler when he was in high school wrestling, he just doesn't have a lot of quit in him, so for us and him that's finishing the story. The story of our family's legacy in the business and it's the last piece of the puzzle," said Teil Runnels. [From 07:04 to 07:40]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Cody Rhodes has maintained his popularity despite coming up short in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 39. Only time will tell if he will get another opportunity against Roman Reigns down the line.

Do you think JD McDonagh will eventually join The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot