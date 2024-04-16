"He has nothing" - Former WWE writer highlights major problem with Cody Rhodes after WrestleMania (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo feels WWE has nothing planned for Cody Rhodes after winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania.

The American Nightmare cut a promo on RAW this week. He thanked everyone who helped him win at WrestleMania XL. He even addressed The Rock's comments from last week, suggesting that he would make The Final Boss pay if he decided to go after the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo felt that Cody Rhodes was cutting the same promo on RAW as he did on SmackDown last Friday. The veteran writer detailed that WWE poorly planned Rhodes' title run and he has nothing to do on weekly shows till the new number one contender is decided.

"He has nothing, bro. I swear to God, when he went out there tonight to cut the promo, he started cutting the same promo he cut on SmackDown. I'm watching this and I'm like I just heard this on SmackDown bro. So we've literally got nothing for the world champion to do bro, nothing." [From 14:45 onwards]

AJ Styles and LA Knight are getting ready for a high-voltage clash on SmackDown this week. The two stars will come face-to-face in a WrestleMania rematch to determine the next challenger for Cody Rhodes.

It will be interesting to see which of these former stars emerges victorious and challenges Rhodes for the title.

