"He offered me a ride", "I’m not entirely convinced his intentions were pure" - WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson on former nWo member

Torrie Wilson has revealed the details of an "awkward" encounter she had with a former member of WCW's New World Order (nWo). Torrie, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019, started her pro wrestling career with WCW in 1999 after being introduced on an episode of Nitro as part of a storyline.

Wilson was aligned with the nWo and paired with Ric Flair's late son, David, on TV. She left the promotion a year later and made her WWE debut in 2001.

Recently, during an interview with F4WOnline.com, Torrie Wilson talked about her Evolution appearance and how women's wrestling has grown over the years. She was then asked about the "most out‑of‑left‑field celebrity moment" she faced during her pro wrestling career.

"One of the most unexpected celebrity encounters I had was early on in my WCW days when Dennis Rodman came in for a pay-per-view. I was still pretty green, fresh from Idaho, and someone came into the locker room saying Dennis wanted to meet me and asked if I’d follow them to his trailer. I did, a little wide-eyed and unsure of what to expect," Wilson said.

NBA legend Dennis Rodman appeared on an episode of Nitro in 1997 alongside "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan. He would subsequently join the nWo and compete in matches teaming up with Hogan.

During the interview, Torrie Wilson revealed how the conversation between her and Rodman turned awkward.

"It ended up being this awkward 20-minute conversation. I’m not entirely convinced his intentions were pure, especially when he offered me a ride back to L.A. on his private jet, which I politely declined. Looking back, it makes me laugh at how naïve I was," Wilson added. [H/T F4WOnline.com]

After being away from the ring, Rodman returned to WCW in 1999, which is when he would have met Torrie Wilson. He feuded with Randy Savage, leading to a match at WCW Road Wild, which the NBA icon lost.

Torrie Wilson talked about meeting celebrities in WWE

It turns out Torrie Wilson had a far better experience of meeting celebrities backstage in WWE. During the interview, she mentioned how it was always a special occasion.

"In WWE, it was always fun to see which celebrities would pop up backstage. That crossover energy is something special, getting to meet people you’d probably never cross paths with otherwise was one of the perks of the job," she said. [H/T F4WOnline.com]

During her WWE stint, Torrie Wilson feuded with Stacy Keibler, Dawn Marie, and Candice Michelle, among others. Notably, she also shared the ring with John Cena, teaming up with Billy Kidman to take on Cena and Dawn Marie.

Wilson's influence on the WWE product during the Ruthless Aggression Era led to her Hall of Fame induction in 2019.

