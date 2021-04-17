''He is one of the best in-ring performers today and I think of all time''- Kurt Angle lauds current SmackDown superstar

Kurt Angle has been one of the biggest stars in WWE over the years. He is known to be a top-notch technical worker inside the ring. The former WWE Champion believes SmackDown superstar Daniel Bryan is the best in-ring worker of today's generation.

Daniel Bryan is a former WWE Champion and was part of the WrestleMania 37 main-event along with Edge and Roman Reigns. While Bryan doesn't look like the stereotypical top guy in WWE, he has had a successful career in the company.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show podcast, Angle said that despite being smaller in size, Bryan makes up for it with his work ethic and athletic ability. When Kurt Angle was asked about the best technical wrestler in WWE, he said Bryan's name in a heartbeat:

“Daniel Bryan without a doubt. That guy is a technical master. I love his work, I wish I would’ve wrestled him. He is one of the best in-ring performers today and I think of all time. Even though he is a little undersized, he makes up for it in work ethic. What he can do in the ring, he is just incredible.''

Kurt Angle also praises AJ Styles

Another name that Angle had high praise for was AJ Styles. Styles is also a former WWE Champion and has been able to carve out a place for himself in WWE despite being smaller in size:

“AJ Styles is another guy that is a great technician when he wants to be, does some highflying stuff and so does Daniel Bryan. As far as technically sound, AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan are the two best [in the world].”

While Daniel Bryan did not win the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37, AJ Styles was able to become a grand slam champion in WWE by capturing the RAW Tag Team Championships along with Omos.