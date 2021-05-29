''He could be perceived as a d***head sometimes'' - WWE veteran confirms backstage rumours about Christian

Christian is arguably one of the most underrated wrestlers in WWE history. The 2-time World Champion made history as a tag team wrestler in WWE, but he often struggled to come out of Edge's shadow in the company. While he's currently working for AEW, Christian has also won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship in TNA.

While Christian has been an excellent heel and babyface on screen, he is seemingly a very funny person backstage. But his sarcasm can be misconstrued, and many superstars have claimed that he seemed to have an "attitude problem."

WWE legend Dr. Tom Prichard spoke about Christian during his developmental days in WWE while speaking on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast. He confirmed the notion that Christian had a very dry sense of humor, many of his peers believed that he was being a "d***head." He then defended Christian by saying that he has also been a victim of people failing to understand his humor.

Co-host John Poz revealed that a close friend of Christian in the wrestling business told him that some people took issue with the former WWE star's personality backstage. In response, Dr. Tom Prichard said that Edge and Christian had great attitudes, and they did what had to be done so that they didn't get pushed around.

''You can say something and be mispercieved or misunderstood," said Prichard. "It's not uncommon. So yeah, he could be perceived as a d***head sometimes, but who couldn't?"

Prichard also noted that Christian wasn't alone in this regard; plenty of stars also said things that were misunderstood.

Christian returned to wrestling in 2021

The former 2-time world champion had been out of action for seven years before he made his WWE return in the 2021 Royal Rumble match. His WWE return was short-lived, however, as he soon joined AEW.

Christian's sense of humor is showcased quite well on the WWE Network series, "The Edge and Christian Show That Totally Reeks of Awesomeness."

