"He was a politician" - Former WWE star shares his honest thoughts about John Laurinaitis (Exclusive)

EC3 recently shared his thoughts about John Laurinaitis, who he revealed was the one who first hired him to work for WWE.

Laurinaitis remained an influential backstage figure with WWE for nearly two decades before he was shown the door earlier this year. Amid growing misconduct allegations, the 60-year-old was released from his contract in August 2022.

Since then, despite several talents returning to WWE under Triple H's regime, there has been zero chatter about a possible return for John Laurinaitis. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 opened up about the released star, saying he was a "politician."

However, he stated that his dealings with Laurinaitis were limited to the latter hiring him in 2009. EC3 added that since he worked in Developmental (FCW) back then, mainly dealing with those working under John Laurinaitis.

"There would seem to be some sort of; he was a politician. He was a Talents Relations master. I think he's been in and out two or three times now. My only dealings with him have been that he did sign me and did not ever fire me. But I was only a developmental guy back then and I was dealing with his underlings. I think he had a hard time trying to transition wrestling and not using wrestling people in wrestling positions, whether it was talent or whether it was office," said EC3 (5:52 - 6:24)

WWE veteran Bushwhacker Luke on taking John Laurinaitis under his wing

A few weeks ago, in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bushwhacker Luke revealed how he and his tag team partner, Bushwhacker Luke, trained Laurinaitis to wrestle. The WWE veteran added that many years later, John Laurinaitis even thanked him for helping him find footing in the business.

"A lot of them have to come to thank us for helping them; you know what I mean. One of the major ones was Vince's right-hand man, John Laurinaitis. He was our flagbearer. And we taught him, and he became a wrestler, and he went over to Japan, and he was Giant Baba's right hand for about 5 years. And when he died he took over the book from him for Mrs. Baba," said Bushwhacker Luke.

Since his release from WWE came after he was embroiled in a controversy, there's little chance the promotion will bring Laurinaitis back anytime soon.

