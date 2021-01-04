''He was single-handedly responsible for getting me signed'' - Chris Jericho on WWE Hall of Famer

Chris Jericho may have become the face of AEW over the past year. However, before joining AEW, Chris Jericho had already won multiple world titles in WWE and was considered one of the company's all-time greats.

Interestingly, if it wasn't for Jim Ross, Chris Jericho may never have gotten a shot at becoming a WWE Superstar. The former AEW Champion recently took to Twitter and admitted that Jim Ross was almost "single-handedly" responsible for him getting a chance to become a WWE Superstar.

"Well @JRsBBQ was always a defender of mine. He was pretty much single handedly responsible for getting me signed to @wwe."

Jim Ross on why Vince McMahon did not want to sign Chris Jericho

While talking on his podcast - Grilling JR - Jim Ross had revealed that Vince McMahon was not very keen on signing Chris Jericho. McMahon decided that he felt Chris Jericho wasn't tall enough to main event a WrestleMania.

“I had to negotiate with Vince basically to get Chris on the radar because of his f***ing height, and that was it. He was not the ideal height to be in a main event at WrestleMania in Vince’s view and the way it works there Conrad, you know as well as anybody, your sister-in-law is a big star there, the world revolves around Vince.” (h/t:Sescoops)

Despite his initial reservations, Vince McMahon finally gave Chris Jericho a chance. The Ayatollah of Rock 'n' Rollah left no stone unturned in making a positive impression on the boss.

Chris Jericho has been in multiple WrestleMania matches over the years and became one of WWE's most bankable Superstars. Even though Jericho did not fit the mold, he helped "smaller guys" like him finally start getting the spotlight in WWE.

