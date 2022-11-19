"He probably bags groceries"- Twitter erupts after 35-year-old WWE star runs away from Braun Strowman on SmackDown

WWE fans shared their thoughts on GUNTHER backing off from a fight against Braun Strowman on the latest episode of SmackDown.

This week on the Blue brand, the Monster of all Monsters joined forces with The New Day to take on Imperium after the heel stable mocked Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in a backstage segment, calling them "the biggest clowns in WWE."

GUNTHER came face-to-face with Strowman for the first time. However, the Ring General was quick to tag out after his chops had no effect on the former Universal Champion. The 35-year-old's actions resulted in Imperium losing the match after Kingston and Woods hit Midnight Hour on Ludwig Kaiser.

The interaction between the two was met with mixed responses from fans. The former NXT UK Champion has been booked as an unstoppable force and has been undefeated in singles competition since moving up to the main roster.

Many believe that GUNTHER running away from Braun Strowman was contrary to his presentation so far.

Check out the reactions below:

yung_Tr0n @yung_tr0n @reigns_era So first they had The Big Red Monster Kane be scared and back away from Braun and now the got the Ring General running away from him 🤔 what’s going on @reigns_era So first they had The Big Red Monster Kane be scared and back away from Braun and now the got the Ring General running away from him 🤔 what’s going on

Chanel Cook @ccgamergirl94 @yung_tr0n @reigns_era They're make him run away from Braun like a little girl right now. Gunther knows that if Braun wins the world cup he's gonna have to face him. @yung_tr0n @reigns_era They're make him run away from Braun like a little girl right now. Gunther knows that if Braun wins the world cup he's gonna have to face him. https://t.co/N0UavvAJE8

Braun Strowman could face GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Braun Strowman is one of the favorites to win the SmackDown World Cup, which guarantees a future match for the Intercontinental Championship. The tournament started with eight competitors, but only four remain after this week's show.

In the first round, the Monster of all Monsters defeated Jinder Mahal. The other matches saw Japanese star Shinsuke Nakamura defeated by Santos Escobar, while Ricochet and Butch defeated Mustafa Ali and Sami Zayn, respectively.

💀RANDOM❌SHIT💀❌ @theljgoat #Smackdown Ricochet defeats Mustafa Ali and moves on in the World Cup Tournament. What an amazing Shooting Star to Ali while he’s standing WOW! Ricochet defeats Mustafa Ali and moves on in the World Cup Tournament. What an amazing Shooting Star to Ali while he’s standing WOW!🔥 #Smackdown https://t.co/1gxRXEMoF4

With only four men remaining in the hunt, Strowman is the front-runner to win the tournament and face GUNTHER for his coveted title.

The former Universal Champion has been unstoppable since returning to WWE and is coming fresh off of a victory over Omos at Crown Jewel. He will face Ricochet in the semi-finals, while Escobar and Butch will lock horns for a place in the finals.

What are your thoughts on a potential match between Braun Strowman and GUNTHER? Sound off below and let us know!

