"He is probably going to kill me for saying this" - Montez Ford reveals what he has learned from Bobby Lashley

Montez Ford's 2024 is potentially shaping up to be a promising one under the guidance of Bobby Lashley. The former tag team champion recently opened up about the recent creative changes and the lessons he has learned from the All Mighty.

The alliance between The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley began last year, but WWE fashionably took their time in committing to the new team. The team only recently got an official name and is amongst the many factions in a packed WWE roster.

After being on the main roster for a few years, a heel turn for Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins felt highly necessary.

During a recent appearance on The Ringer's Wednesday Worldwide podcast, Montez Ford was asked about Lashley's teachings. Ford admitted that he'd been following Bobby Lashley since high school, bringing attention to the former WWE Champion's age.

Lashley's physique can often fool people who might not know he is 47. For Montez Ford, working alongside a superstar he looked up to was a dream come true.

"Honestly, he is probably going to kill me for saying this, but I've been watching Bobby since I was like in middle school or high school. So for me, to be now aligned with him, every day it's still like, 'Jesus Christ, this is wild man!' I'm always double-dutching between reality and handling the task at hand, which is the stuff we have to do. With AOP and Kross pretty much reforming, it's kind of like shifting our focus." [53:37 - 54:08]

Ford explained that being with Lashley and understanding the WWE veteran's "process" had helped him realize why it was important to think on a higher level.

"By us being tested right now with these individuals, these monsters, these guys who have something to prove, we feel like we've got the same part. Getting all this motivation from Bobby has even echeloned my mind to think on higher levels. He has taught me so much, just in his process. The good thing is, we say, we're just getting started." [54:57 - 55:30]

Montez Ford explains character transformation

For several years, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins maintained their status as the ever-so-loved babyfaces that often got great reactions.

Ford and Dawkins also have some title glory to boast about, but Montez believed they'd reached a point where all they did was disappoint fans.

Montez Ford referenced sports teams and franchises that don't always win the big win, and in kayfabe terms, he and Dawkins understood they needed to change their ways if they wanted more success in WWE.

"We've made this transition from being the, you know, lovable Street Profits that love to have a good time," Ford stated. "And, for a very long time, having that mentality had us become stagnant. The fans were happy, which we were happy about, but we didn't feel we had anything for them to cheer for, you know? It's really hard to get behind a team or franchise when they are constantly letting you down." [54:09 - 54:56]

Montez Ford was also joined by his wife, Bianca Belair, on the podcast, and the top female star also spoke on a range of topics, including the EST of WWE confirming she is in regular touch with the currently injured Charlotte Flair, whom the SmackDown roster misses a lot.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit The Ringer's Wednesday Worldwide podcast and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here