When John Cena got beaten "half to death" by a 4-time WWE Champion during a match

John Cena remains one of the biggest Superstars in WWE history. However, his climb to the top wasn't an easy one. Retired pro wrestler Arn Anderson revealed how Kurt Angle made a rookie John Cena pay during a match when Cena started becoming stiff to him.

Kurt Angle and John Cena have had an iconic rivalry in WWE which started soon after Cena debuted on the main roster. The two men had many classic battles, and it was Cena who inducted Kurt Angle into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Speaking on ARN, veteran Arn Anderson spoke about an incident involving John Cena and Kurt Angle, where the Olympic Gold Medalist almost beat Cena "half to death." Anderson said that Cena had taken to unprofessional tactics during the match and was met with a prompt response by Kurt Angle.

''All of a sudden I see John, out of nowhere during a random time in the match he roles out of the ring, goes over the rail about 15 rows deep, grabs one of those big foam hands and folds it into a bird and points it at Kurt Angle. The audience popped, but as he gave it back and came over that rail to re-join the match, guess who was waiting on him and not too happy about what just happened? That would be Kurt Angle and he proceeded to beat John half to death.''

The big mistake that John Cena made

Anderson further revealed that Cena had gotten a bit 'stiff and snug' with Kurt Angle. This, in Anderson's opinion, was unprofessional and thing. However, Anderson also stated that it is the learning from such mistakes that make or break a young Superstar.

Work as hard as you can. Constantly surround yourself with those better than you. Make mistakes and learn from them. Never give up! (Ankle lock is an exception, it’s true!) @RealKurtAngle https://t.co/Q3jLcWnP6B — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 28, 2019

John Cena not only learned from his mistakes but ensured that he would help young talent to better themselves. He helped them grow in WWE during his time with the company.