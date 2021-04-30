"He was really impressed" - Former WWE Superstar received high praise from Ric Flair

Former WWE Superstar Nick Dinsmore (a.k.a. Eugene) has recalled how Ric Flair gave him one of the biggest compliments of his career.

Eugene defeated Flair at a WWE live event in August 2004. A month earlier, they unsuccessfully challenged La Resistance to a World Tag Team Championship match at WWE Vengeance.

Speaking to Karlifornia Infirri on WZWA Network’s Insiders Edge Podcast, Eugene discussed his short time working with Ric Flair. Eugene said the 16-time World Champion did not realize how well he could perform as an in-ring competitor.

“Ric was awesome,” Eugene said. “He paid me probably one of the greatest compliments I’ve ever been paid. After the match he goes, ‘I didn’t know you knew how to work.’ And by that he goes, ‘I hit you and you stayed down until I came to get you. Everybody else gets up. And then I hit you again, you stayed down.’ He was really impressed, but that’s the way I was taught – make the most out of everything. If someone hits me, I’m gonna act like it hurts because most of the time people really hit me.”

Eugene also teamed up with Ric Flair and Triple H on the July 5, 2004, episode of WWE RAW. The trio defeated Chris Benoit and Edge in a three-on-two handicap match.

Eugene almost had another tag team partner after Ric Flair and William Regal

Eugene and Ric Flair failed to win the WWE World Tag Team Championship

Following his brief alliance with Ric Flair, Eugene won the WWE World Tag Team Championship with William Regal.

He also revealed in the interview that WWE planned to team him up with Bob Holly. However, the idea never made it to television.

“I went to SmackDown there before I got released,” he added. “There was an idea to put me with Bob Holly, again, as an odd couple type thing. Him being very serious and angry all the time, and Eugene just goofing off, but it never materialized. I think that’s when they put me with Christy Hemme and she was like a cheerleader, and it didn’t mesh very well. I don’t know.”

Eugene worked as an in-ring competitor in WWE from 2004 to 2007. He returned in 2009 but only competed in one match against The Calgary Kid (a.k.a. The Miz) before receiving his release.

The 45-year-old, who also worked as an NXT trainer in 2013-2014, now runs his own wrestling shows in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

