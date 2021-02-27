"He really loved this woman" - Kurt Angle on Jerry Lawler quitting WWE in 2001 after controversy with former Women's Champion

The story of Stacy Carter's WWE firing from 2001 has managed to resurface in 2021. Carter, who went by the in-ring name 'The Kat,' was unceremoniously released from WWE, and the controversial incident and its aftermath were discussed recently by Jim Ross on Grilling JR.

Carter was married to Jerry Lawler at that time, and The King would also quit WWE as an act of protest after his wife's release. Jerry Lawler and Kat's WWE exits happened when Kurt Angle was building up towards his No Way Out match against The Rock.

The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about Lawler and Carter leaving WWE during the latest edition of 'The Kurt Angle Show' on AdFreeShows. Angle got along really well with The King, and he recalled that Lawler loved Carter a lot. Jerry Lawler decided to back his wife and went against the company.

"Yeah, I got along very well with Jerry Lawler. He was really in love with Kat. I think he chose her side."

Kurt Angle opined that one's profession should always come first in such situations. However, Angle stated that Lawler was really close to Carter, and the legendary WWE announcer didn't leave her side during that phase to prove a point to the company.

"You know, when you are doing business, I don't think you need to choose sides. I think you stick with your profession. Keep it professional, and don't let anything like that, you know, coexist."

"But, you know, he really loved this woman. He wanted to stand by her side and try to prove a point. I'm not sure why she got let go, so I don't know what the issue was, but Jerry was pretty upset, and that is when he decided to quit."

Why did WWE release Stacy Carter, fka The Kat?

The Kat.

As revealed by Jim Ross, Kat was fired by WWE after many writers complained to Vince McMahon. The former Women's Champion was reportedly tough to work with, and McMahon was quick to make the call about her WWE release.

While Kat possessed an understanding of the business, she also reportedly questioned WWE's booking decisions, and the backstage issues ultimately resulted in her WWE departure.

The Kat would leave the wrestling business for a long time after her WWE release in 2001, and she got divorced from Jerry Lawler in 2003.

