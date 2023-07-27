"He really has reestablished the Intercontinental Title" - Drew McIntyre opens up about his major upcoming title match

Drew McIntyre has opened up about his upcoming Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther at SummerSlam.

Following his recent hiatus, McIntyre returned to WWE at the Money in the Bank premium live event in London.

Speaking in a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the former WWE Champion talked about the Intercontinental Championship and Gunther once again making it feel prestigious:

"I'm very excited. I have been off since WrestleMania, April. That is, oh my goodness, three months now, and I've been out of the ring. It's the longest time I've been out of the ring ever. I've only had two matches since I came back. I will not be at Raw next week, and we'll be going straight into that match. GUNTHER is an incredible competitor. He's had the title for over 400 days. He really has reestablished the Intercontinental Title as a premier title that he used to be back in the day when Brett Hart had it, when Shawn Michaels had it when Drew McIntyre had it about, oh my goodness, 13 years ago now or something like that. So I'm excited to get a big match with him." said McIntyre [H/T: Wrestling News]

Drew McIntyre further hyped up his upcoming match against Gunther

In continuation of the same interview, Drew McIntyre recalled the Triple Threat Match from WrestleMania featuring him, Sheamus, and Gunther.

The Scottish Warrior claimed that the three-way match at WrestleMania was one of the best matches he ever had. He also promised to deliver a great match at SummerSlam:

"We're part of a triple threat at WrestleMania, which is one of the best matches I've ever had, and one of the funniest matches I've ever had. He's a hard-hitting guy. I am a hard-hitting guy. I guarantee everyone watching SummerSlam is going to feel the strikes in that match. Whatever you think about WWE and wrestling, whatever preconceptions you have, watch through McIntyre versus GUNTHER, and I promise you you'll question what you think you know." added McIntyre

McIntyre is a former one-time Intercontinental Champion. He will aim to end Gunther's historic title reign.

Would you like to see Drew McIntyre win the IC Championship once again? Sound off in the comment section

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023