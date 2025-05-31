“He would ream that agent out” - Former WWE manager discloses how Vince McMahon handled injuries backstage (Exclusive)

WWE has seen significant changes in its landscape over the last few years. World Wrestling Entertainment began as a family-owned business in 1950, founded by Vincent J. McMahon. It was later bought by his son, Vince McMahon Jr., in 1982, and he ran the company till 2022.

The creative reigns were then taken over by his son-in-law and former wrestler, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque. The company was ultimately sold in 2023 after Endeavor Group Holdings acquired a 51% stake in WWE, leaving the minority share with the McMahon family.

Triple H now runs the company's weekly shows, serving as the Chief Content Officer, while Vince McMahon is no longer in charge of the WWE. Talking about Vince McMahon's time on the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Dutch Mantell recalled the former owner's approach to handling injuries during matches.

"WWE has an agent in charge of each match. If something like that happens in a match, I will say one thing for Vince McMahon, he would ream that agent out. He wouldn't ream the talent out, he would ream the agent out. Because I've seen a lot of dangerous stuff in the ring and one guy wants to do it, wants to get his stuff in and the other guy, he wants to take it because, you know, he wants to cooperate," Mantell said. [40:55 onwards]

Both Vince Russo and his BroDown co-host Mac Davis felt there were multiple spots during this week's episode of SmackDown where any superstar could've gotten injured. However, no injuries have been reported following the latest SmackDown episode.

