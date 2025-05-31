Vince McMahon planning a major comeback; WWE veteran believes he’s starting new business (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Vince McMahon possibly starting his own business. The veteran promoter was the major force behind making WWE a global juggernaut.
Vince McMahon stepped away from his roles at TKO after a scandalous lawsuit was filed against him by ex-WWE employee Janel Grant. The civil lawsuit was on hold for a few months while some federal agencies investigated the promoter.
During this week's episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo explained that Mr. McMahon would not make public appearances if he didn't plan on making a comeback to the entertainment business. He felt Vince McMahon was just checking how people reacted to him at public events.
"First of all, to me, he definitely is starting his own business. Because if he wasn't, he wouldn't be showing up at the Super Bowl, he wouldn't be showing up at the Knicks games. He would be laying so low until this thing blew over. I think all part of him going to the Super Bowl and Knicks games, I think he's testing, putting his toe in the water and getting back out there to see how the people receive him."
Details of Goldberg's last match HERE
Russo also added that Vince wasn't the type of man who would sit at home and enjoy retirement. He felt the 79-year-old was waiting to settle the lawsuit and get back into business.
"But you're right, Mac, Vince is a billionaire. What do you think? The dude is gonna sit out there and take up painting? That's not Vince McMahon. Vince is hoping and praying that this is gonna clear and this will go away, and he'll be able to just go from there." [From 19:43 onwards]
Recent reports emerged that ex-WWE employee John Laurinaitis reached an agreement with Janel Grant to provide evidence against his former employer.
If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.