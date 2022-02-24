"He is so respectful" - Ric Flair wants 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin to face 3-Time US Champion at WrestleMania 38

Ric Flair seems excited about the potential return of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin to the ring. On his latest episode of Wooooo Nation, he stated that Kevin Owens would be a great opponent for Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38.

Rumors have recently circulated about the potential return of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin to WWE for a match at WrestleMania 38. Since it will be in his home state of Texas and the company still has tens of thousands of tickets left to sell, it makes sense to bring him back if he is medically cleared to do so.

The leading candidate to work with Austin at WrestleMania is none other than a star who idolized him as a child - Kevin Owens. The former Universal Champion and 3-time United States Champion received praise from Ric Flair, who said on Wooooo Nation Uncensored that he deserves to face Austin more than anybody on the roster:

“Kevin Owens would be a great opponent. If there’s a guy that gets it in this business on how to put someone in a position to look incredibly good. Kevin gets how to work and get the very best out of whatever situation he’s in. That’s my take on Kevin. Kevin Owens is a guy that is so respectful. If anybody deserves the opportunity to wrestle Steve, it would be Kevin Owens.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

You can listen to Ric Flair's take on a potential Owens-Austin match in the clip below. It starts at 27:00

Is 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin ready to get back in the ring?

On the same episode, Ric Flair said that he is aware that 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin has always kept himself in good shape. However, he also stated that Steve Austin's career-ending injury was far more severe than Edge, who made a comeback after nine years away.

He also admitted that it's hard to believe that Austin hasn't had a match since 2003 when he was 39 years old. Austin is now in his late 50s, so it will be interesting to see how WWE handles a potential comeback match.

There are few opponents safer than Kevin Owens, so he should be in good hands.

