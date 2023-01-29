"He should be where Roman Reigns is" - Retired 54-year-old legend wants to face Seth Rollins in WWE

Roman Reigns might be the undisputed top guy in WWE, but Seth Rollins is clearly not too far away in the pecking order. During a recent episode of his podcast, Kurt Angle named Seth Rollins as the one opponent he'd love to face while explaining why the Visionary deserved more from the company.

The Olympic gold medalist has not entered the ring since his retirement match at WrestleMania 35. Most fans don't have fond memories of Angle's bout against Baron Corbin, and the WWE Hall of Famer has admitted he wouldn't hesitate to return for a match if he gets offered a specific amount of money.

WWE has an incredibly deep roster filled with multiple main eventers; however, Kurt Angle picked Seth Rollins as the superstar he'd love to have a comeback match against inside the squared circle.

Angle also praised Rollins' current gimmick, as you can view below on the latest episode of his AdFreeShows.com podcast:

"Oh, man! Anyone from the current roster? I really, really like Seth Rollins. I love the character he is doing right now, the flamboyant thing. He is such a great wrestler, such a great talent."

Despite not being a world champion for a while, Rollins has been presented as a prominent act on RAW.

Roman Reigns remains the most successful star to have emerged from the Shield, and Kurt Angle believes WWE also needs to utilize Rollins a little more at the top of the card.

Angle added:

"I know the company has utilized him a lot in the past couple of years, but I think they don't utilize him enough. I think this guy should; he should be where Roman Reigns is, on top, all the time!"

Kurt Angle talks about his great backstage relationship with Seth Rollins

Incidentally enough, Kurt Angle served as the special guest referee in Seth Rollins' most recent match on Monday Night RAW. The retired superstar attended the 30th-anniversary special episode of red brand and interacted with many of his old colleagues from the business.

Rollins visibly had a great time sharing the ring with Kurt Angle, who revealed that he developed a solid rapport with the star back when he was a producer for WWE.

Kurt Angle continued to wax lyrical about Seth Rollins as he also disclosed what the former Universal Champion told him backstage many years ago:

"Yeah, you know, him and I really hit it off when I was a producer for the WWE, and he was wrestling, and you know, he told me he was a big fan of mine when we were kids. It makes you feel old because you know it was not that long ago that I was wrestling. But it was cool. Seth was a good kid," said Angle.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Kurt Angle Show and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

