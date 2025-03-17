"He was very rude" - Wrestling veteran recalls how John Cena's heel turn cost him a long-term friendship (Exclusive)

Legendary wrestling journalist and Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter recently discussed the fallout from John Cena's heel turn. He had tried to get a scoop from the wrestler's father after the shocking events at Elimination Chamber.

Ad

The Hall of Fame journalist tried reaching out to John Cena Sr. after his son turned heel. The two men were good friends, but Cena Sr. did not appreciate Apter reaching out. He lambasted the journalist on the phone and asked him to stop trying to talk to him.

This week on the Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Apter recalled the rude treatment from Cena Sr. He felt the fans had been supportive after the unpleasant interaction with his former friend. The veteran journalist claimed he was just trying to do his job when the 80-year-old unleashed a barrage of insults on him.

Ad

Trending

"He was very rude. And I got thousands of things from fans all over the world. They can't believe how rude he was. I was just doing my job and he just pretty much called me a four-letter word that starts with a D. Actually, he didn't say what Cody Rhodes said to The Rock, but it was very close." [4:34 onwards]

Ad

Ad

As WWE continues its tour through Europe, John Cena is advertised for this week's episode of RAW. The 16-time World Champion will be on RAW this week, emanating live from Brussels, Belgium.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback