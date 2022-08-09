"He was running his mouth" - Bobby Lashley subtly puts over top heel on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley recently defended his United States Championship on RAW and shared an interesting opinion on his challenger.

The All Mighty put his gold on the line against Ciampa, who was crowned the No. 1 contender for the title after two grueling matches last week. The former NXT Champion then cut a promo that hyped fans for the title match despite no build-up.

The Blackheart had an excellent showing in the title match and was praised widely for his performance despite failing to dethrone the champion. Lashley discussed the details of his title defense in a post-match interview during which he subtly credited his opponent.

The United States Champion asserted that Ciampa was "running his mouth" when discussing plans to restore the title's legacy. Lashley added that Ciampa "showed up," implying that the challenger backed his words with a memorable performance. He was quoted as saying:

"Man, it's a good time. It's a good time for me, and it's a good time to be a wrestling fan. Because right now, this roster is crazy. You know, I didn't discredit Ciampa coming into this, but he was running his mouth a little bit. He ran his mouth, and he showed up. And the crowd felt it. I mean, it was an electrifying crowd, and it felt really good." [0:16 -- 0:36]

Lashley added that he wants to put his title on the line weekly and will work hard to become a fighting champion. You can watch the full interview below:

Ciampa's interesting move raised eyebrows on WWE RAW

Ciampa fought well in the title match, but a particular spot became the match's highlight. He locked Bobby Lashley in a Gargano Escape, and WWE commentators openly made references on RAW.

There have been speculations about Johnny Gargano's potential WWE return. Fans know about Triple H's appreciation for the Ciampa-Gragano friendship and rivalry. The current booking decisions involving The Blackheart on the red brand might leave room for Gargano's surprise comeback at a major show.

