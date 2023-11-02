"He's 1000% dethroning Roman Reigns," "Undertaker successor" - WWE Universe is loving 6-time champion's current run

Roman Reigns' journey to the top of WWE sounds nothing less than a dream come true for many aspiring wrestlers across the world. However, the fans are sure that The Tribal Chief will lose his Undisputed Title to a surprising star whose run has been the talk of the town.

Earlier this year, Roman Reigns broke more records as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion when he crossed 1000 and 1100 days as the champion. However, the number of appearances and title defenses is rapidly decreasing as new records are created or broken.

Meanwhile, fans are loving the current run of Mr. Money in the Bank Damian Priest on Monday Night RAW. There have been glimpses and teases of Priest finally leaving The Judgment Day, and the WWE Universe is quite high on the star as they believe he's destined for greatness in his career.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Apart from some crazy theories and criticism, fans are highly behind The Archer of Infamy, as some have even gone on to call him the next Roman Reigns and The Undertaker. It will be interesting to see what the management does next with him on WWE RAW.

Major WWE star thinks Damian Priest is ready to take Roman Reigns' spot

The Judgment Day started its run on Monday Night RAW nearly a year after Roman Reigns' Bloodline was formed on Friday Night SmackDown. Unfortunately, the Samoan group went through several ups and downs during their time, and the current incarnation isn't the same.

Meanwhile, the heinous stable on WWE RAW doesn't fail to open the show, brawl during the show, and end the show almost every week. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive, current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley stated she believes that Damian Priest is ready to take Roman Reigns' spot.

"I think he's ready to take Roman's spot," Ripley said. "Damian is ready for anything. I've known this man pretty much the entire time that I've been in NXT. I came to the main roster the exact same time as him. We did our initiation together. I know what he's capable of and I think that the sky is the limit, and if he wants to get whatever gold he wants, I think he can do it." [From 05:39 – 06:03]

It will be interesting to see which champion Damian Priest will cash in his contract when the time comes.

