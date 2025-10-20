"He's alive!" - Finn Balor shares surprising health update

Finn Balor shared a surprising health update ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW. Balor is a member of The Judgment Day on the red brand and is scheduled to be in action during tonight's show in Sacramento, California.Balor teamed up with JD McDonagh and Raquel Rodriguez to battle Mr. Iguana, Nino Hamburguesa, and Lola Vice at TripleMania XXXIII. During the match, Balor introduced his Demonito puppet and provided a surprising health update about the character today. He shared that there is a new Demonito shirt available on WWE Shop, and you can check out the design in the Instagram post below.&quot;He’s Alive! @wweshop,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFinn Balor and JD McDonagh captured the World Tag Team Championships from The New Day earlier this year and are scheduled to defend them tonight on WWE RAW. The duo will be putting the titles on the line against AJ Styles and Dragon Lee.Dominik Mysterio is also set to defend the Intercontinental Championship against Rusev, and Becky Lynch will be defending the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Maxxine Dupri during tonight's show as well. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce will also be providing an update on Seth Rollins after The Vision shockingly betrayed him last Monday night.Jim Cornette suggests major WWE stars should capture the tag titles from Finn Balor and JD McDonaghWrestling legend Jim Cornette recently pitched the idea of The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed capturing the World Tag Team Championships from Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the veteran noted that Reed and Breakker worked well together as a tag team. He suggested that the duo take the titles from The Judgment Day and claimed that the World Tag Team Championships had become meaningless.&quot;They have to have some ability to work together, which they do, and they need to be seen as main-event level guys. I'd put the f***ing tag team belts on Reed and Breakker because they [the tag titles] are useless now,&quot; said Jim Cornette.Chris ⚡ @IconicChrissLINKBe honest… y’all really think Finn Balor &amp;amp;amp; JD McDonagh retain tonight?? 😭It will be interesting to see if Finn Balor and JD McDonagh can retain the World Tag Team Championships later tonight on RAW.